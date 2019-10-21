Guntur Urban, Rural SPs inaugurate medical camp

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Urban SP PHD Ramakrishna and Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao inaugurated a medical camp at the Guntur police unit on Sunday as part of Police Commemoration Day celebration.

The police, home guards and their families attended the camp. Doctors belonging to Guntur Government Hospital, LV Prasad Hospital and Dr Karamuri Super Specialty Hospital conducted eye, BP and sugar tests and distributed medicines. Police doctors -Dr Manjula Rajasekhar, Dr M Srinivasa Rao and Dr Vijaya Kumar Reddy were present.