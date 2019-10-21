Heavy rains, thunderstorm to continue in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema region

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heavy rains and thunderstorm activity will continue for another three days in the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Some areas received heavy rains in the early morning on Sunday. Visakhapatnam recorded 11.5 mm rainfall, the highest average, Srikakulam 9.8 mm, East Godavari 9.5 mm, Nellore 8.9 mm and Vizianagaram 8.5 mm. There would be heavy rains in the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorm and lightning activity will be witnessed in some of the districts, IMD said.