Ongole District Police organise candlelight march in memory of martyred colleagues

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As part of the Police Commemoration Day celebrations, district police conducted free medical checkup camp for the police personnel and their family at the Police Kalyana Mandapam here on Sunday.

Around 230 police personnel and their family members participated in the camp to get tests regarding dental, orthopaedic and general medicine sections.

Additional SP (Admin) B Sarath Babu inaugurated the medical camp, sponsored by the local KIMS hospital.

In this connection, Siddharth Kaushal, district Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunday evening inaugurated a candlelight vigil in memory of the police martyrs here at the District Police Headquarters.

The SP also interacted with family members of six district police martyrs and inquired about their well being.

Along with Siddharth Kaushal, several police officers took part in the events.