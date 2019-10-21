Home States Andhra Pradesh

Scuba divers find Royal Vasishta boat in 'V' shape

As 13 persons are still missing, the government entrusted the work to retrieve the boat with Balaji Marine, led by Dharmadi Satyam.

Scuba divers come back to the boat after locating Royal Vasishta in River Godavari at Kachaluru in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district on Sunday. Marine experts say the boat will be retrieved by Monday or Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Five scuba divers reached Kachaluru in Devipatnam Mandal on Sunday to aid in the retrieval of Royal Vasishta boat, which capsized in River Godavari on September 15. The divers were brought from Visakhapatnam by Balaji Marine, the firm entrusted with the retrieval works.

However, they were initially not allowed to dive into the accident spot by the police, as it was deemed to be dangerous. After engaging in a verbal spat, with the intervention of Port Officer Adinarayana, the problem was solved.   

The divers jumped into the river and found the boat to be in a ‘V’ shape. Royal Vasishta, a private tourist boat capsized in River Godavari, leading to the death of several tourists and boat staff. It was on its way to Papi Kondalu. After joint efforts put in by the NDRF, SDRF personnel, 80 per cent bodies were retrieved.   
Later, experts from Navy, Army and other wings were contacted, who inspected the accident site but were unsuccessful in retrieving the capsized boat. It was then at a depth of 130-140 feet.   

As 13 persons are still missing, the government entrusted the work to retrieve the boat with Balaji Marine, led by Dharmadi Satyam. The team was successful in pulling out iron railing of the boat three days ago and boat was located at 40 feet depth.

According to the Satyam, the boat would be brought out by Monday or Tuesday. Meanwhile, a woman’s headless body was found floating in the river on Sunday. It was sent to Rajamahendravaram Government Hospital for autopsy. The woman is yet to be identified.

Comments

