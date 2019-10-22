21 food units to come up

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Level Empowered Committee (SLEC) which met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam in the Secretariat on Monday, gave its approval for 21 food processing industries, besides sanctioning grant-in-aid for them. The SLEC also approved setting up of a mega food park at Rameswarampet village in Peddapuram mandal of East Godavari district at an estimated cost of `1,679 crore.

The Chief Secretary made it clear that there should be no compromise on protecting the environment while setting up the approved industries. He directed the officials to take steps for establishing all the approved industries at the earliest so as to provide employment opportunities to local youth.