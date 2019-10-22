All are equal before law, serve people honestly: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on officials of various ranks working in the police department to serve the public honestly and said all are equal in the eyes of law. Participating as chief guest in the Police Commemoration Day event organised at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium in Vijayawada on Monday, Jagan paid floral tributes to police martyrs, released a book titled Amarulu Vaaru’(They are Martyrs) and emphasised the need for policing both from the forefront as well the shadows, in order to maintain law and order in the State.

He also requested Andhra Pradesh police to serve as an inspiration for the rest of the country. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang and Vijayawada city Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao also participated in the event and paid tributes to the martyrs.

Addressing the police officials, Jagan said that his government is taking utmost care of them and praised their efforts in solving most of the cases reported in Spandana. Making his stand clear on ensuring justice for all, he reiterated that everyone is equal before the law and no one is exempted from it. "The emblem on the police cap stands for sovereignty and the lions symbolise protection. Police stations are also called Rakshakabhata Nilayam. We have to gain the trust of the public. In order to enhance respect of the police department, the poor should not be discriminated against and ensure that the citizens are happy with the service," Jagan said.

The Chief Minister added, "Officials should not tolerate anyone who tries to disturb law and order or commits crime against women and other vulnerable sections of the society."

Explaining the welfare measures implemented in the police department during his four-month tenure the Chief Minister said, "I have seen the difficulties and challenges the police face on a daily basis. In a first-of-its-kind policy, we have announced week-offs for them as promised and increased the monthly salary of home guards from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000. Also, we have decided to grant compensation of Rs 5 lakh to families of police martyrs."

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Gautam Sawang said around 360 policemen died in the country from October 2018 to 2019 while discharging duties of which two were from Andhra Pradesh. “Our priority is to bring friendly and community-oriented policing which will aid us in serving people better. In the coming days, we are going to introduce more initiatives to ensure effective policing,” he added.

Earlier, Home minister M Sucharitha said police should stay alert in order to curb the activities of anti-social elements, adding, police patrolling should be increased in rural areas where crime against women is on the rise.