Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: New medical college hostel buildings on the anvil

There are 1,900 MBBS seats only in the government medical colleges of the State.

Published: 22nd October 2019 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

hospitals_medical_doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   In view of the 50 seats increased in each college of the State as per the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota, officials of the medical education department are planning to construct new hostel buildings in all medical colleges. 

The directorate of medical education (DME) is likely to entrust the project works to the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC). From the ongoing academic year, EWS quota for both PG and UG seats have been implemented. Currently, there are 30 medical government, private and deemed-to-be colleges across the State, with about 4,000 medical seats. 

There are 1,900 MBBS seats only in the government medical colleges of the State. After the implementation of quota, 500 seats will be added to the number. Similarly, PG seats will also see a rise. The officials are now concerned about improving facilities for the increased number of students. In a recent review meeting conducted by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, development of infrastructure facilities in medical colleges were discussed. After receiving a nod from the CM, the DME officials are going ahead with the works.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation Andhra Pradesh medical education department Andhra Pradesh medical colleges
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp