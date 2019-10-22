Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu dares cops to arrest him for raising slogans

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Telugu Desam Party supremo Chandrababu Naidu on Monday dubbed the YSRCP government as a sadists’ government. Addressing party activists in a meeting at the party office here, he said that during the last four months, the YSRCP government had done nothing except painting colours to the existing government buildings. The rank of the state in the ease-of-doing-business had come down to 10 in just four months after the YSRCP came to power.

Previously, Andhra Pradesh topped the country in the ease-of-doing-business. He also called the rule of the YSRCP government as ‘Tuglakq raj’. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is encouraging Pulivendula politics across the state. People in the state are not even in a position to purchase sand although they can afford to buy gold. On the arrest of the TDP leaders and activists in the state, he said that with the support of the police, the YSRCP leaders had been harassing the TDP leaders and workers.

How could the police arrest and file cases if somebody raises slogan like ‘chief minister down down,’ he questioned. “When Jagan Reddy was the Opposition leader, he said that he would shoot me down in the middle of the road. He also said that he would hang me. What action should have been taken on him for making such comments against the chief minister?” asked Chandrababu. The former chief minister also said that he had all respect for the police department.

For pointing out mistakes of the government, cases were filed on the TDP leaders, including Patapatnam former MLA Kalamata Venkata Ramana, Amadalavalasa former MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy, Shiva Prasad and a few other leaders. He asked whether police can arrest him if he raises slogan like ‘CM down down’ from the dais.