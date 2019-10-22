Groundnut farmers to get compensation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Marketing Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana has said that groundnut farmers who incurred losses, will get compensation by the end of this month or in November.

“The State government has allocated Rs 330 crore from the price stabilisation fund towards payment of compensation to the groundnut farmers of seven districts, who suffered crop loss. So far, 63,000 farmers have been identified and Rs 75 crore has been paid to them. A sum of Rs 45,000 for five acres has been fixed as compensation for the crop loss incurred by groundnut farmers,’’ he said.

Mopidevi said that e-crop initiative without causing any inconvenience to small and marginal farmers.