Insurance cover for police: Andhra Pradesh DGP-Axis Bank sign MoU

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Extending support to policemen, home guards and their families, the State police department entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Axis Bank to provide health and life insurance for the staff on Monday. Director-General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang and Axis bank vice president Sumathi signed an agreement under which as many as 72,000 police staff and 15,000 home guards will be covered under the new policy free of cost.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP thanked Axis Bank officials for expressing their concern about the police department and said the policy is first of its kind in the country, which gives Rs 30 lakh to the family members of police martyrs if they die while on duty and an additional Rs 10 lakh if the officer dies due to riots and terrorist attacks.

“In order to avail this scheme officers need to open salary accounts in Axis Bank. With a single account, they can avail other facilities such as health benefits, travel insurance of Rs 1 crore and education loans,” he added. Sumathi asked all police officers to avail the schemes.