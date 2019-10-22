Home States Andhra Pradesh

Remove shops encroaching on roads: Guntur Municipal commissioner C Anuradha

Anuradha observed that some of the shops set up were occupying much of the roads.

Published: 22nd October 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner C Anuradha inspecting Swarna Bharati Nagar and other areas in Guntur city on Monday

Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner C Anuradha inspecting Swarna Bharati Nagar and other areas in Guntur city on Monday| Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner C Anuradha directed officials concerned to remove shops, which were encroaching on roads near Rajiv Gruhakalpa at Adavi Takkellapadu of Guntur city. As part of a routine inspection, she inspected Adavi Takkellapadu, Swarna Bharathi Nagar and other areas of the city on Monday. 

She observed that some of the shops set up were occupying much of the roads. Upon noticing stagnation of water in drains, she directed officials to remove silt for clearing of the sewerage water. The civic body chief directed the sanitary workers to take up anti-larval activities after clearing of sewerage water from the drains to check the spread of mosquitoes. 

She interacted with students to know about their problems at Swarnabharati Nagar. Upon observing damage of roads at Swarnabharati Nagar, officials were directed to take up repair works immediately.

