Home States Andhra Pradesh

South Central Railway to give tabs to Loco Pilots to ease load

During emergencies, Loco Pilots refer to reference books on topics like general and subsidiary rules to take proper action.

Published: 22nd October 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Marching towards digitisation, the South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to given android based tablet PCs to Loco Pilots for their convenience and reduce their workload by implementing a common line box system. In a press release issued here on Sunday, SCR official spokesperson Ch Rakesh said the Loco Pilots form an essential part of the organisation and play a key role in train operations.

"Before being deployed in the field, they have to undergo vigorous technical and safety training on topics like the classification of signalling arrangements, working system and engine troubleshooting, route knowledge, track conditions, caution orders, speed restrictions, up and down routes and good driving skills," he said. 

To update their knowledge during work, they need to carry reference books on topics like general and subsidiary rules, troubleshooting manual on electrical and diesel engines, accident manuals, working time tab and a rough journal for noting down their observations on the run. 

During emergencies, Loco Pilots refer to these books to take proper action. However, carrying them often prove to be cumbersome and in times of crisis, manually searching for guidelines proves to be difficult.
In order to make the search easy, SCR has developed an application of its own and decided to load the same on the tablets along with reference manuals.

If the Loco Pilots want to find out information on any particular topic, they need to simply type a word or sentence related to the subject in the search box to get the details. These devices are light-weight and easy to carry. Modifications to the existing manuals and rules will be made from a nominated control point, which will be automatically updated for all tab users whenever they come in range of the station’s crew lobby Wi-Fi zone. 

In addition, an e-rough journal app will also be loaded on the hand-held devices to write down their observations instead of manually noting it down.“At present, Loco Pilots working in mail, express and passenger trains of Vijayawada division have been given these tabs and their response is positive. We are making plans to supply them to the entire zone,” said SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya.

He opined that Loco Pilots are the core of Railways and expressed his happiness towards the methods being adopted by SCR to improve their working conditions. He also said efforts are being made to provide air conditioning in the locomotives in a phased manner and advised to extend these facilities to the entire zone at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Loco Pilots South Central Railway
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp