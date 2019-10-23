3 inter-district thiefs nabbed

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Giddaluru police arrested three members of an inter-district theft gang on Tuesday. DSP Nageswara Reddy revealed their crime history after the accused were produced in front of the media at Giddaluru police station.

The accused were identified as Savaram Sivayya (28), Indla SubbaRayudu (48) and Gujjari Guravaiah (23). While the first two belonged to Chenchugudem in Rudraram mandal of Kurnool district, the third was a native of Diguvametta village in Giddaluru mandal and presently residing at Uppalapadu village in Narasaraopet mandal of Guntur district.

After receiving the complaint of a theft case registered at Giddaluru PS, police officers held the three from near a temple of KS Palli village near Giddaluru on Monday. Later, police recovered booty worth `4 lakh, including `90,000 cash from their possession.

CI Sudhakara Rao, SIs Samander Vali and Ravindra Reddy were also present at the media address.