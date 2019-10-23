49 buses of 'Diwakar Travels' seized in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 49 buses owned by Diwakar Travels were seized by the department during special checks conducted recently in Anantapur and other parts of the district for violating the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act norms, said Transport Commissioner PSR Anjaneyulu.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, he said 31 stage and 18 contract carriages were booked for plying without valid documents and misusing permits.