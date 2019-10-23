5 cracker units seized in Peddapuram 

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Five firecracker manufacturing units were seized for functioning against the government guidelines in the Peddapuram division, said S Mallibabu, Peddapuram revenue divisional officer (RDO).

Speaking to the media at his chamber on Tuesday, he said inspections were carried out in the division as per the instructions given by District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy.

He added that proposals were sent to the government for cancelling the licences of these units.

“The collector also gave instructions to shopkeepers selling the crackers during Diwali. The shops will be arranged in 12 mandals and three municipalities. They have been instructed to sell firecrackers generating noise level below 125 decibels and not use tents, cloths and other flammable items for the erection of their shops, but use metal instead,” the RDO added.

In this regard, Mallibabu conducted a meeting with the officials concerned from revenue, fire department, police tahshildars and proposed shop keepers on Tuesday.

He asked officials to keep constant vigil to ensure that shops without licence will not sell crackers. He specified that even if permission was given to set up shops, it was mandatory for them to follow other norms.

“The shops should be erected with at least three metre gap from each other and have buckets, water and empty drums ready. Violators will not be spared,” he said.

He added that their licences will be cancelled and the shop would be seized.