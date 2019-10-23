AP cracker unit mishap: One worker succumbs to injuries

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Days after the blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in East Godavari district which left 10 worker injured, one of them, Yarramaneedi Nagababu (23) succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Following the incident of G Vemavaram village on October 18, all the injured were getting treated at Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH).

The manufacturing unit belongs to Yerramneedi Anjaneyulu and was being run outside of its 15 kg capacity. While the workers were filling inflammable material inside the pot, the crackers exploded. In the incident, the other nine injured are Yerramaneedi Satyam, Brahmam, Satyanarayana, Krishnamurthy, Govindaraju, Nageswararao, Neela Venkatesh, Neela Ramakrishna and Gandi Govind. Of them, Krishnamurthy’s condition was reported to be severe.

A day after the incident, the cracker unit was seized by revenue officials and a case was booked on Anjaneyulu. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had also took stock of the situation and sought the details.