Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dharmadi Satyam-led marine experts gets the pat for 'OP Vasishta' retrieval from Godavari

Captain Adinarayana of Kakinada Port and scuba divers from Vishakhapatnam play key role.

Published: 23rd October 2019 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Royal Vasishta boat seen in damaged condition which war brought to river surface from the river bed at Kacchuluru manda on Tuesday

Royal Vasishta boat seen in damaged condition which war brought to river surface from the river bed at Kacchuluru manda on Tuesday| Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Days of hard work paid off on Tuesday as Dharmadi Satyam-led marine experts managed to pull out Royal Vasishta boat, which capsized in River Godavari in Kachaluru of Devipatnam mandal on September 15.

The retrieval works were supervised by Captain Adinarayana of Kakinada Port. Addressing the media, he said, "This was a real test for all and Dharmadi Satyam and his team have successfully completed the task. They deserve a pat from everybody. However, the incident is sad as many people lost their lives. We should take all precautionary measures and ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future." Satyam expressed satisfaction for having succeeded but acknowledged that the mission was difficult. 

"But we achieved our goal with the help of Captain Adinarayana, scuba divers, police, SI Nagaraju and locals, without the cooperation of whom, it would not have been possible. But I would also like to convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims," he added.

What speeded up the retrieval works was the roping in of the scuba divers from Visakhapatnam, who played a crucial role in the rescue operations in the past one week. There were six in the team, who pinpointed the location of Royal Vasishta and hooked it, enabling it to be pulled out. Initially, they were told against venturing to the accident site as the heavy flow of water posed danger. However, they continued with their work later.

One of the divers said, "We are used to these type of risky situations as it is our job. There was no point of fear and tension. But we understand the protocols the police have to abide by." Madhusudhan, another diver said, "We went into the river and identified the location. I saw two to three bodies inside the boat during the dive. We need to check thoroughly to retrieve all the bodies."

On the other hand, the ban on fishing in areas of Devipatnam, fishermen have been facing difficulties. Owing to the floods in River Godavari and later the boat capsizing incident, entry into the river has been stopped. "We are sitting idle for the last three months and there is no source of income. How can we sustain our families like this?" Ramarao from Kachaluru questioned.

Another fisherman from Kachaluru, Suryanarayana said putting a ban on their livelihood had left them helpless. "Though we have been paid Rs 4,000 as compensation, it is not sufficient to maintain the family for three to four months," he said.

Ramayya, a fisherman from Devipatnam said when the probability of a flood-like situation has been diffused, they should be allowed to fish now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Royal Vasishta boat Godavari boat tragedy Andhra boat capsize
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp