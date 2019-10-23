Former AP Tourism Minister Akhila Priya alleges police harassment

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Former Tourism Minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya has alleged that the police have been harassing her family members by filing false cases against them. “Kurnool SP K Fakeerappa is targeting me,” she alleged.

The former minister was speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday evening. Earlier in the day, police reached Akhila Priya’s house at Allagadda to arrest her husband Bhargava Ram in connection with a pending case. Criticising the “high-handed attitude” of the police, Akhila Priya asked how can they try to search her house without a warrant.

The former minister said she will file a complaint with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan against the police harassment. The Allagadda Rural police had registered a case against Bhargava Ram and 10 others on charges of threatening a person.