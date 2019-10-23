Heavy rain forecast across State for next two days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heavy rain may hit the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region for the next two days, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

A low pressure area over the west central Bay of Bengal and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal may become more marked in the next 24 hours and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Currently, under the influence of upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast, a low pressure area (LPA) lying over west central Bay of Bengal, adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and associated upper air cyclonic circulation will extend up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards, the IMD said.

The low pressure area is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours and move north northwestwards towards the coast. Under its influence, there will be heavy rain at isolated places over coastal AP and Rayalaseema.

During this period, the sea would be rough and fishermen were warned against venturing into the sea .

The IMD also warns of thunderstorm and lightning activity.

Copious inflows into Tungabhadra

Kurnool: With copious inflows into River Tungabhadra, the district administration has sounded high alert in the villages along the river and Kurnool city. With heavy rains lashing Karnataka , the Tungabhadra dam received huge amount of floodwater. At present, the water level at Tungabhadra dam is 100.47 tmcft as against the storage capacity of 100.84 tmcft. The dam officials have been releasing around 1.5 lakh cusecs of floodwater to Sunkesula Barrage. On the other hand, the authorities of Jurala project have been releasing 2.3 lakh cusecs of water to River Krishna. In turn, 2,88,408 cusecs of Krishna water are being released to Srisailam dam. The Srisailam dam has been receiving 3,75,396 cusecs of floodwater from Tungabhadra and Krishna rivers.