Never saw this type of government in 40 years of political life: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu said that in the name of reverse tendering, the YSRCP government had stalled the development of the State.

Published: 23rd October 2019 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 11:16 AM

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Opposition Leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said he had never seen this type of a government in his 40 years of political life. Addressing a press conference here, he said that in the name of reverse tendering, the YSRCP government had stalled the development of the State. 

“They are attacking the TDP workers physically, socially and economically with an intention to weaken the party. More than 100 cases were filed against the TDP leaders and activists to intimidate the party workers and leaders. They are even using SC, ST Atrocity Act for filing cases against the TDP workers,” Naidu said. 

He described Kodela’s death as the murder by the government.  "Surprisingly, the DGP is trying to educate me, who worked as the Chief Minister of the State for 14 years. Cases are being booked against TDP activists in West Godavari district. Police even filed a case against TDP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi. Are you trying to intimidate me? Are you playing mind games with me?" he questioned. Though the Centre had released the MGNREGS pending bills, the State government is yet to release wages of workers. The YSRC government had released Rs 2,000 crore pending bills for contractors. 

