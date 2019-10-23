Home States Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram DPR: Panel to meet Andhra Pradesh officials tomorrow

The committee especially focused on the drastic increase in land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement, and the funds spent prior to Polavaram being declared a national project.

Published: 23rd October 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram

Polavaram Dam Project (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Revised Cost Estimates Committee, looking into the revised detailed project report (DPR) of the Polavaram project, is scheduled to meet the State Water Resources officials on Thursday to examine the pending approval of the national project’s revised costs. If the committee clears the revised DPR without seeking more details, it would be sent for the Centre’s financial concurrence for the release of funds.

While officials from the State will reach the national capital on Wednesday to furnish details sought by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Special Chief Secretary Adityanath Das will reach Delhi on Thursday to push for the revised DPR’s approval. The State government is expecting a positive outcome as it has submitted all the necessary details sought by the ministry. "We have given all the necessary information — change in work quantities, both civil and rehabilitation — already, including the audit details pertaining to the expenditure made prior to March 31, 2014. We expect to get a green signal in this meeting," a senior official explained.

The member secretary from Polavaram Project Authority will also be present in the meeting. While the PPA is also positive that a favourable decision would be given by the committee, sources said that the State may push for the release of interim funding and clearance of pending bills if the committee seeks more time.

If the revised DPR, for which the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had given approval in February, is cleared, it would be sent to the Union Finance Ministry, the official said. 

For the record, the revised DPR, which shot up from Rs 16,010 crore (2010-11 rates) to Rs 55,548 crore (2015-16), was submitted in August 2017. The ministry and the central water commission sought more information since then. The committee especially focused on the drastic increase in land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement, and the funds spent prior to Polavaram being declared a national project.

