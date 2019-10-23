Home States Andhra Pradesh

Road Transport Authority in Andhra Pradesh to auction 91 seized vehicles on October 24, 25

Owners and financiers can pay the tax arrears along with the late fee and take their vehicles back on October 23.

Car parking

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Road Transport Authority (RTA) will conduct an auction to dispose off 91 vehicles seized in various raids conducted by the department, said deputy transport commissioner (DTC) S Venkateswara Rao. 

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Rao said the vehicle auctioning will be conducted at the vehicle checking centre in Gannavaram on October 24 and Vidyadharapuram Bus Depot on October 25. The department has taken the decision as the owners of the respective vehicles failed to pay the taxes and produce appropriate records to the officials concerned in time, he said.

Disclosing details of the auction process, he said that the auctioning will be conducted for five autorickshaws, 16 motorcycles, five motor cabs, four maxi cabs and 17 goods ferrying four-wheeler vehicles in Gannavaram on October 24. 

At Vidyadharapuram bus depot, ten autorickshaws, five motorcycles, eight motor cabs, seven maxi cabs, 20 goods ferrying four-wheeler vehicles, one school/college bus and two tractors will be auctioned on October 25, he added. 

"Bidders have to pay Rs 5,000 to participate in the auction and successful bidders will pay GST for the vehicles. Owners and financiers can pay the tax arrears along with the late fee and take their vehicles back on October 23," he concluded.

