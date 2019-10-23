Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP delegation calls on AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, submits memo

All vice-chancellors, rectors, registrars and other administrators of all universities were threatened to resign by the YSRC government.

TDP flag, Telugu Desam

TDP flag (For representation purpose | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A TDP delegation called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum alleging that the YSRC government is torturing officials of the higher educational institutes in the State.

“All vice-chancellors, rectors, registrars and other administrators of all universities were threatened to resign by the YSRC government. The higher education department is violating the provisions of the Universities’ Act without informing the Chancellor of universities (Governor),” the TDP alleged in the memorandum.

“Apart from harassing the opposition TDP leaders and cadres, the YSRC government is also targeting intellectuals and educationists, by misusing SC/ST (PoA) Act,’’ the TDP  alleged. The delegation, led by local MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), urged the Governor to take proper action.

