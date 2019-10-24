Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh boat mishap: Victims' bodies identified, handed to kin

Heart-rending scenes occured at Rajamahendravaram Government General Hospital as relatives identified bodies of the deceased.

Royal Vasista Punnami boat pulled out from river Godavari at Kacchulurumanda of East Godavari

Royal Vasista Punnami boat pulled out from river Godavari at Kacchulurumanda of East Godavari (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The seven bodies retrieved from Royal Vasishta boat on Tuesday were brought to the Rajamahendravaram Government General Hospital (GGH) after 10 pm on the same day for autopsy. Post-mortem was conducted after relatives of the missing persons reached the GGH on Wednesday.

The situation at the hospital was pitiable as even under immense pain, relatives of the victims had to identify their loved ones. The bodies were handed over to them.Krishnamurthy, son of Sangadi Nukaraju, driver of the boat from Kakinada spoke to the media on Wednesday: “I identified my father by the shirt that he wore on September 15. People have been pitting the blame of accident on my father when he had no say over it. If the weather was not permissible, why did the authorities allow the boat to go all the way to Papi Kondalu? If they had stopped the journey, then not only my father, but many of the passengers could have survived.”

On the other hand, Satyanarayana, father of 21-year-old Karri Manikantha, who used to work as a helper in the kitchen of the boat told TNIE, “At least I got to see my son after 39 days’ wait. My son was supposed to light my funeral pyre, but I would have to do it now.”

TNIE spoke to Dr Ramesh Kishore T, medical superintendent of the Rajamahendravaram GGH.“Though we have identified seven bodies, we are still doubtful about three of them and have sent them to Kakinada for better identification,” said the superintendent. 

