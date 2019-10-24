Andhra Pradesh ministers, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and MLAs visit Ongole hospital

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Health and Family Welfare Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Energy and Forest Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy visited Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH)- RIMS on Wednesday.

They were accompanied by Medical and Health Principal Secretary Jawahar Reddy, Medical and Health Director K Venkatesh, several MLCs, MLAs, District Collector P Bhaskar and other dignitaries. They interacted with the patients and their relatives and inquired about the problems of the hospital.

Later, the ministers conducted a review meeting at the lecturer hall of the hospital. "We are going to fill all the vacancies of medical staff at the hospital. To provide 24-hour drinking water, we are going to lay a supply pipeline from summer storage tank soon," Nani said.