Andhra Pradesh records 193 per cent rise in environmental offences

Phanindra Papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: 2017 was a tough year for the Forest Department and pollution control agencies as environmental offences soared to 193 per cent when compared to the previous year in the State. According to the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 135 such cases were reported in 2017 as against 46 in 2016.

What contributed to the sudden rise was red sandalwood smuggling. In 2017, smuggling of the precious wood was widely reported in Seshachalam Hills, Nellore and Anantapur. In 2015, 181 environmental offences were reported in the State.

Environmental offences are covered under The Indian Forest Act and The Forest Conservation Act (1927), The Wildlife Protection Act (1972), The Environmental (Protection) Act (1986), The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act (1981), The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act (1974), Noise Pollution Act, The Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (2003) and The National Green Tribunal Act (2010).

As many as 128 of 135 offences reported in 2017, leading to arrest of 1,059 persons, were related to violations of The Indian Forest Act and The Forest Conservation Act (1927); three were related to violations as per the Wildlife Protection Act (1972); two cases each for violations as per The Environmental (Protection) Act (1986), and Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (2003).

However, not a single incident related to violations according to the National Green Tribunal Act, and air, water and noise pollution came to the notice of the Forest Department or other enforcing agencies concerned.

On why there was a sudden increase in environmental offences in 2017, a forest official, on the condition of anonymity, said red sanders and ganja smuggling had increased that year.

Tamil Nadu tops list