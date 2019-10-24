Discoms to get Rs 1,198 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Energy department has decided to sanction `1,198.05 crore for the monthly payment for opening and maintaining adequate Letter of Credit (LC) as Payment Security Mechanism under Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), as mandated by the Centre, to make timely payments to power generators. The department had agreed to release `557 crore on a monthly basis, but APTRANSCO and AP Power Coordination Committee sought more money to make payments to Central Generating Stations and other generators for uninterrupted power supply.