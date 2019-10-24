Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government hospitals to be modernised: Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

The Minister said that the state government is making plans to take up the modernisation of all government hospitals with Rs 100 crore fund soon.

Published: 24th October 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Medical and Health department would be modified to provide the best medical services across the State, said Deputy Chief Minister and Medical and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) at a review meeting held at the DRDA meeting hall here.

“Our government, under the able leadership of CM Jagan, is going to establish a Kidney disease research centre along with a new medical college in the Markapur area. We are making plans to take up the modernisation of all government hospitals with Rs 100 crore fund soon," the minister added at the meeting with the district medical and health department.

Nani added that the government was going to develop hospitals in Dornala, Darsi and Cumbhum with Rs 3 crore fund for each. Similarly, Yerragondapalem hospital will be developed with Rs 23 crore estimations, development works at Giddaluru hospital will be taken up with Rs 24 crore funds, Markapur with Rs 20 crore, Cheemakurthy with Rs 6 crore and Kandukuru hospital will be developed with Rs 7 crore estimations.

"I am visiting all districts and taking suggestions and advises from the senior medical officers to strengthen government hospitals. Our government has allocated Rs 500 crore to the YSR Arogya Sri scheme and paid all dues. From January 1, all 108 and 104 vehicles are going to be fully functional across the State. We are going to implement the reverse tendering process in all medical and health-related contracts to save public’s money," the deputy CM explained. He appealed to all Health department staff to serve public sincerely.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas Andhra Pradesh government hospitals
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp