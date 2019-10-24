Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt hopeful of favourable HC order on Polavaram; officials mull Plan B

The same was informed by the officials at the recent meeting with Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), which sought to know the State’s plan for resuming the works.

Published: 24th October 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 10:05 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State water resources department is hopeful of a favourable order from the High Court with regard to the Polavaram project so that it can resume the works of the irrigation project as soon as the flooding recedes in the Godavari basin. The department is also brainstorming as to how to go about the project execution in case the court order is not favourable.

Even though the State government completed the process of reverse tendering, in which Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) quoted the lowest bid, it is yet to sign an agreement and award the work as Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL) moved High Court against APGENCO cancelling hydel power project contract.

Though the High Court heard the arguments and issued an interim suspension of entrustment of works to the third party, it has reserved the final order. Due to this, the Water Resources department could not sign an agreement and issue work order to MEIL for irrigation works as both irrigation and power plant works were clubbed into a single tender for reverse bidding.

“The State officials said that they were ready to issue work order within 24 hours of court’s final order. They are expecting a favourable decision as they are ready to resolve the issue amicably keeping the State’s interests (speedy completion of the project) in mind,” a senior official explained.

Even though the agreement may not take time, the PPA wanted to know if there would be any delay in resumption of works because of mobilistion of machinery and manpower. “The State officials said that they were working towards handing over existing machinery to the new agency to save time,” the official noted.

Though the government wanted to resume the works by first week of November, the courts order and the ongoing floods may potentially delay its plans.

However, as the State government plans to launch the works in the next two-three weeks, it is also preparing a contingency plan if the court’s order is not in favour. One option the State is exploring is going ahead with award of irrigation works after seeking court’s approval. “Since irrigation works contract was terminated with mutual consent, we will apprise the court of the situation and the urgency to resume works. We will take a decision accordingly,” another official observed.

