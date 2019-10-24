Home States Andhra Pradesh

Issue guidelines on house for poor: Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizen Federation

APUCF convener Ch Babu Rao said that the state government should keep his poll promise and provide housing facility all the eligible beneficiaries across the State.

Published: 24th October 2019 09:19 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Speakers at the round table meeting organised by Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizen Federation (APUCF) have demanded that the State government issue guidelines to avail house pattas to be distributed by the government on Ugadi in 2020.

The meeting also passed a resolution demanding that the government convene an all-party meeting to discuss the modalities to be followed in providing houses, pattas and registrations for all eligible poor. Addressing the gathering, APUCF convener Ch Babu Rao said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should keep his poll promise and provide housing facility all the eligible beneficiaries across the State. Apart from that, the government should take steps to provide two cents of land and register the same in the name of the beneficiaries, he said.

Babu Rao pointed out that construction of several houses which began during the TDP regime have been stalled, thereby creating fear among the citizens.  In this regard,  the government needs to clarify the house allocation mechanism for the poor. ‘’With delay in executing the housing project, the number of beneficiaries has increased gradually. In this scenario, the officials concerned should take steps in identifying the eligible people in a transparent manner through conducting Grama Sabha,’’ he said.

CPM city secretary D Kasinath said that residential colonies constructed earlier lack basic amenities and the public is facing a tough time. "Measures should be taken by the government in developing infrastructure facilities in residential colonies in various parts of the State. Focus should be given on making use of vacant lands owned by endowments, waqf board, railways and irrigation department by classifying them to provide housing for the poor," he added.

