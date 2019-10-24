Nutritious food to tribal women, kids from Dec

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to implement a pilot project to provide nutritious food to pregnant women and children below six years in tribal and sub-plan areas.

The pilot project will be implemented in 77 tribal and sub-plan mandals from December by providing nutritious food worth `1,062 per month (YSR Bala Sanjeevini kit) to each pregnant woman.

The kits will have eggs for 25 days, 200 ml of milk, 2 kg of wheat flour in the first week, half a kg groundnut chikkis in the second week, half a kg of ragi flour and half a kg of jaggery in the third week and half-a-kg of sesame seeds sweets in the fourth week.The kits will also be given to women for post-delivery care.

Similarly, each child below six years of age would be provided nutritious food worth `560 every month. The children will be provided nutritious food, including meals, eggs, 200 ml of milk and other dietary food, through Anganwadi centres for 25 days in a month in 77 tribal and sub-plan mandals.

As part of the pilot project, 36 tribal mandals have been identified — one in Srikakulam district, seven in Vizianagaram, 11 in Visakhapatnam, 11 in East Godavari and six in West Godavari.

In total, 41 sub-plan mandals have been identified for implementation of the pilot project, including 19 in Srikakulam, six in Visakhapatnam, four in East Godavari, three in West Godavari, three in Prakasam, three in Kurnool, and three in Guntur district.

Project in 77 mandals

It will be implemented in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakha-patnam, East and West Godavari, Prakasam, Kurnool and Guntur districts