Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nutritious food to tribal women, kids from Dec

As part of the pilot project, 36 tribal mandals have been identified — one in Srikakulam district, seven in Vizianagaram, 11 in Visakhapatnam, 11 in East Godavari and six in West Godavari.

Published: 24th October 2019 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to implement a pilot project to provide nutritious food to pregnant women and children below six years in tribal and sub-plan areas.
The pilot project will be implemented in 77 tribal and sub-plan mandals from December by providing nutritious food worth `1,062 per month (YSR Bala Sanjeevini kit) to each pregnant woman.

The kits will have eggs for 25 days, 200 ml of milk, 2 kg of wheat flour in the first week, half a kg groundnut chikkis in the second week, half a kg of ragi flour and half a kg of jaggery in the third week and half-a-kg of sesame seeds sweets in the fourth week.The kits will also be given to women for post-delivery care.

Similarly, each child below six years of age would be provided nutritious food worth `560 every month. The children will be provided nutritious food, including meals, eggs, 200 ml of milk and other dietary food, through Anganwadi centres for 25 days in a month in 77 tribal and sub-plan mandals.  

As part of the pilot project, 36 tribal mandals have been identified — one in Srikakulam district, seven in Vizianagaram, 11 in Visakhapatnam, 11 in East Godavari and six in West Godavari.

In total, 41 sub-plan mandals have been identified for implementation of the pilot project, including 19 in Srikakulam, six in Visakhapatnam, four in East Godavari, three in West Godavari, three in Prakasam, three in Kurnool, and three in Guntur district.

Project in 77 mandals
It will be implemented in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakha-patnam, East and West Godavari, Prakasam, Kurnool and Guntur districts

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp