Revenue officials seal 50 of 70 firecracker units in East Godavari district

Ritika arun vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District police and revenue officials sealed 50 out of total 70 firecracker units in East Godavari district, State’s hub of firecracker manufacturing units, during recently-conducted checks.

Speaking to TNIE, district superintendent of police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi said, “The Revenue department had given licences to 70 manufacturing units, including small, medium and large ones, after the Pollution Control Board (PCB) and the Fire department gave a green signal, following necessary checks. After getting the licence, the unit owners were expected to take necessary safety measures mentioned under the Explosives Act (1884). But as these units were not following them, they were sealed.”

More than four labourers working in one unit, no fire extinguishing equipment, absence of technical engineer at the unit, excessive quantity of explosive materials being stuffed inside crackers, etc., were some of the rules flouted. Surprisingly, not a single minor labourer was rescued from any of these units.

“We were cautious while conducting raids so that if any minor was working, then they could be rescued without the owners coming to know about it. But we did not find anybody below 18 years of age working at any of the manufacturing units and godowns,” the SP said.

Two out of the 24 manufacturing units in West Godavari district (WG) were given licence and found to be flouting the rules, while 10 others were sealed for running the units without proper licences. “After the Supreme Court’s strict orders, the departments entrusted with keeping checks on firecracker units have become stricter. Therefore, we conduct raids almost every day,” said WG SP Navadeep Singh Grewal, while sharing details with TNIE. Despite no seizures of illegal manufacturing units being registered in Krishna district, 13 persons were taken into preventive custody for illegally storing firecrackers there.

"We do not have any manufacturing unit except for one legal unit in Krishna district. Still, we have several godowns, which need to be checked thoroughly. Till date, crackers worth Rs 10,535,000 have been seized in the district. We are conducting raids rigorously to keep illegal manufacturers and dealers away from the markets, where crackers are sold," said district SP Ravindranath Babu.

Meanwhile, none of the firecracker manufacturing units in the State were given licences to produce ‘green crackers’ as per the Supreme Court’s directives. “Despite the Apex court’s directive, none of the manufacturers were found fit to be able to produce them and therefore the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and local officials could not give any licence,” said BSS Prasad, chairperson of APPCB.

Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized

VIJAYAWADA: Veerulapadu police seized firecrackers worth Rs 50 lakh illegally stored in a warehouse on Wednesday. Upon receiving tip from sources, a police team raided the place and seized firecracker stocks from warehouse in Jammavaram village. As per police, accused Satyam runs a private enterprise and did not possess any permission for storing firecrackers