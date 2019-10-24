RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat offers prayers at Srisailam temple in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Srisailam temple in Kurnool district on Wednesday. The temple priests and officials led by temple executive officer KS Rama Rao welcomed the RSS chief in a traditional manner.

The RSS chief offered prayers to Lord Sri Mallikarjuna Swami and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi. The temple priests performed special pujas, including Rudra Abhisekam and Kumkum Archana in both Swami and Ammavari temples.

Later, the temple authorities gave prasadams along with photo and silk clothes to Bhagwat. After the temple darshan, the RSS chief planted a few saplings at the proposed Nakshatra Vanam near the outer ring road of the Srisailam temple.

The temple has proposed to establish Nakshatra Vanam according to the 27 stars such as Ashwini, Bharani, Kruthika, Rohini and others. “Each tree will be planted based on stars,” the temple official said.