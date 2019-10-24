Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD Trust Board proposes to enforce liquor ban in Tirupati

Liquor ban is likely to be enforced in Tirupati in a phased manner on the lines of Tirumala, which is a liquor-free zone.

Published: 24th October 2019 09:45 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Liquor ban is likely to be enforced in Tirupati in a phased manner on the lines of Tirumala, which is a liquor-free zone. A proposal to this effect will be sent by the TTD for the consent of the State government, TTD Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy said.

Speaking to media, after the Trust Board meeting on Wednesday, he said CM Jagan was firm on complete liquor ban in the State. “Both Tirumala and Tirupati are pilgrim centres. In Tirumala liquor ban has been in force for several decades. As Tirupati also happens to be the prime pilgrim city, we have resolved in the board meeting to enforce a total liquor ban,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Trust Board decided to go for redesign of the Garuda Varadhi, nine-km elevated expressway proposed by the previous TDP government at an estimated cost of Rs 687 crore. The Board, which met here,  decided to expand Garuda Varadhi, which extends from Tanapalli fruit market near Tiruchanoor to Kapilateertham.

“We want to redesign the project in such a way that the vehicles proceeding towards Tirumala would skirt Tiruchanoor. Similarly, the expressway will be extended up to Alipiri, so that vehicles need not enter Tirupati. This will decongest traffic in the temple town,’’ he explained.

Asked whether the money spent on the expressway project till now will go waste, the TTD chairman said the structures will be useful for the re-designed expressway. “As on date, only the basic work of the project has been completed. Just about 16 to 18 per cent work has been finished. This may not go waste during the expansion,’’ he clarified.

In the process of expansion and redesigning, re-tenders will be called, TTD officials said. “By re-tendering, it is expected that funds will be saved and the same will be used for expansion work,’’ the officials added.

