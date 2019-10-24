Visakhapatnam land scam: SIT begins probing irregularities

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe irregularities in allocation of government lands to private persons and institutions, got down to business here on Wednesday.



SIT chairperson Vijaya Kumar said it received an old SIT report on Sunday and would go through it.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, Vijaya Kumar said a public notification will be issued on the SIT inquiry on October 26.



“The notification will be issued so that maximum people could be made aware of the SIT inquiry.”

He said the SIT will receive complaints from citizens from November 1 to 7 at VMRDA Children’s Arena. As many as 13 teams have been formed to receive complaints from the public from 10 am to 6 pm on all seven days of the week, he added.

The SIT will review all records related to lands sanctioned by government to freedom-fighters and ex-servicemen. A standard proforma was being prepared to help people submit petitions. Vijaya Kumar said the teams would receive suggestions from the public on November 8 and 9. Besides, a drop box will be set up and an online facility will also be provided for filing suggestions and complaints.

The SIT was in search for a suitable building to locate its office, he said. Complaints will be received from people of 13 mandals of Visakhapatnam revenue division. Though the SIT was asked to submit its report in 90 days, it may seek an extension if necessary, he stated.



Replying to a query, he said the officials will seek help of revenue authorities during course of the inquiry, but not from the police, except with regard to law and order issues. He said the committee will examine all the allocations of government lands to private people and institutions in the past 40 to 50 years.



He said they will complete the probe and submit report to the government with recommendation to take action against those found guilty of tampering and forgery during inquiry.



SIT member YV Anuradha, District Collector V Vinay Chand, Commissioner of Police RK Meena, Joint Collector L Siva Shankar, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner P Koteswara Rao, DRO M Sri Devi and RDO P Kishore were present.