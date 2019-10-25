Actor Bandla Ganesh granted bail in cheque bounce case

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Noted film producer and actor Bandla Ganesh evaded jail sentence by paying Rs 4 lakh to the moneylender. Ganesh borrowed Rs 10 lakh from Bacchu Mahesh Kumar of Vempalle, on October 1, 2014. He paid the interest for a few years and later stopped paying. After mounting pressure, the film producer gave two cheques worth Rs 8 lakh to the moneylender. However, the cheques bounced on June 23, 2016 due to lack of sufficient funds.

Following which, the moneylender filed a complaint in the court against Ganesh on September 1, 2017. Though the court issued summons in September, he failed to appear for hearing. The Banjara Hills police arrested the film producer on Wednesday night and produced him before the Prohibition and Excise Court on Thursday. Ganesh was sent to 10-day judicial remand.

Meanwhile, Ganesh through his lawyer reached an agreement with the moneylender and immediately paid Rs 4 lakh to him. Ganesh also agreed to pay the rest of the amount at the earliest.The advocate of complainant S Md Ghouse submitted a petition in the court agreeing to the proposal of Ganesh for repayment of rest of the amount at the earliest.

With this, the court granted him bail after taking Rs 8 lakh personal bond from him.The court ordered the film producer to submit two sureties of Rs 20,000 worth each and asked either him or his lawyer to attend the court without fail.