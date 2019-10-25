Andhra Pradesh government forms Madya Vimochana Prachara panel
VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday issued orders constituting a committee for creating public awareness on the ill effects of alcohol consumption. The State-level committee, christened ‘Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee’ will have a term for two years.
It will also study the policies of prohibition implemented in other States and submit a report to the government, which is planning to implement prohibition in the State in a phased manner.
The panel members
V Lakshmana Reddy — Chairman
Commissioner of Prohibition &
Excise — Member/Convener
Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare — Member
Commissioner, AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad — Member
Chief Executive Officer, Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty — Member
Director of Enforcement (Proh. & Excise) — Member
Managing Director, A.P. State Beverages Corporation Limited — Member