Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to get second Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology in Nellore

Union Minister Gowda inaugurates Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology campus at Surampalli

Published: 25th October 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the inauguration of CIPET building at Surampalli in Krishna district on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda has announced setting up of second Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology ( CIPET ) centre in the State at Naidupeta in Nellore district.

He was speaking after inaugurating CIPET Centre Skilling and Technical Support (CSTS) at Surampalli village in Gannavaram of Krishna district, in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
“At present, 65 per cent of the country’s youth are under the age of 35. By 2025, their number is expected to reach 173 million, which signifies the importance of youth in the country. I am confident that India will be on top of the world by giving employment to the youth,” Gowda said.

The Union Minister said the chemical industry sector in the country worth $163 billion is expected to grow $304 billion by 2025, with a growth of 9.3 per cent. The chemical industry has ample opportunities to provide jobs for the youth and boost the economy, he opined.

The Union Minister said the Centre was planning to set up CIPETs across the country.  “In all, 37 CIPETs are functioning across the country and we are planning to establish five more in the coming years. Under the initiative, CIPET Kochi (Kerala) will be dedicated to the nation on October 31,” Gowda said. Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said that providing employment for the youth in the State was the utmost priority of the government.

“A law has been enacted to allocate 75 per cent of jobs in the industries to the local candidates. Skill development centres will be established in 25 Parliamentary constituencies to train youth as per the industry needs,” the Chief Minister said.

Minister for IT and Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that CIPET, which is offering degree and diploma courses in plastic technology, is also giving skill development training to youth.    

CIPET campus at Surampalli village was built at a cost of `50 crore. This is a joint project between the State and the Centre. The foundation for the CIPET campus was laid in 2015 and since then classes were being conducted on a rented premises in Vijayawada.

Earlier, Gowda and Jagan inspected the premises and interacted with students after examining the models made by them out of recycled plastics. The duo also planted saplings on the CIPET premises.

Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Vellampalli Srinivas, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry, Government Whip Samineni Udayabhanu, MLAs K Parthasarathi, Malladi Vishnu, M Jaganmohan Rao, K Anil Kumar, Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, and other officials attended the event.

CIPET campus at Surampalli village
CIPET campus at Surampalli village was built at a cost of `50 crore
This is a joint project between the State and the Centre
 The foundation for the CIPET campus was laid in 2015 and since then classes were being conducted on a rented premises in Vijayawada
 37 CIPETs are functioning across the country
 CIPET is offering degree and diploma courses in plastic technology
 CIPET Vijayawada has been offering skill development training to youth across the State
 Skill development training imparted to 1,500 candidates  in the State so far 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Minister for Chemicals DV Sadananda Gowda CIPET Nellore district CSTS Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp