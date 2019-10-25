Konanki village receives Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sakthikaran Puraskar award from Centre

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Konanki is a hamlet in the Korisapadu mandal, which bagged this prestigious award along with five other village panchayats of the State.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The representatives of Konanki village of Prakasam district received Central government’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sakthikaran Puraskar- 2019 (DDUPSP) award from the Union Panchayat Raj minister Narendra Tomar at a function held in New Delhi on Wednesday.  

This award was presented to Konanki village for its credible work regarding the cleanliness of the village by establishing ‘waste to wealth centres’, which converts waste material into various useful things such as bio-fertilisers, compost, vermiculite, etc., under Swachh Bharat Mission in 2017-18. A central government team visited Konanki village and their waste to wealth production centres, appreciating the village officials.

The then Panchayat secretary Sitamahalakshmi and present secretary Sympathy, Konanki special officer Narne Madhavi Latha and others attended the prize distribution function.

