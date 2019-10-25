Home States Andhra Pradesh

Report on Maha Stupa sent to Archaeology department

The brick structure was recently renovated by the Archaeology department, but it  collapsed due to heavy rains.

Tourists visit 2000 year old Maha Stupa, which was collapsed in heavy rain, at Thotlakonda in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After part of the heritage structure of 2,000-year-old Maha Stupa at Thotlakonda collapsed on Wednesday, a report has been sent to the Archaeology department Commissioner Vani Mohan.

On Thursday, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi, Bheemili MRO and Bheemili police station Circle Inspector visited the spot and enquired about the incident. Many tourists also visited the spot and shared the news on social media.

The brick structure was recently renovated by the Archaeology department, but it collapsed due to heavy rains. The basement of the Maha Stupa and dome on top of the stupa are 2,000 years old.

On Thursday, the officials set up fencing so as not to allow visitors to enter the Maha Stupa area. Following heavy rain warning by IMD, the Maha Stupa was covered by a tarpaulin any unfortunate incident.

After a report has been sent, the engineering officials from Archaeology department are likely arrived in one or two days for inspection of the spot and plan further renovation of the stupa. Archaeology department Assistant Director  S Venkata Rao said, “We will draw up plans for the renovation of the Stupa in another two days and on ways and means to protect it from rain.”

