Home States Andhra Pradesh

Revised Cost Estimates of Finance Ministry likely to approve Polavaram detailed project report

He presented before the committee the State’s plan to complete the Polavaram project execution within 2.5 years.

Published: 25th October 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram Project (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a positive sign, the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) committee of the Union Ministry of Finance, examining the revised detailed project report (DPR) of Polavaram project, has decided to reverify all the particulars submitted by the AP government and recommend its approval to the Union cabinet. The process of recommendation is likely to take a week or two, officials said.

“The committee said it would reverify all the details the State has sent so far and recommend the revised DPR’s approval to the Union cabinet. It said today’s meeting was the last RCE committee meeting with the State. The committee is positive and if there are any further queries, it said it would reexamine the submitted documents,” Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das, who participated in the RCE meeting in New Delhi, told TNIE on Thursday. He presented before the committee the State’s plan to complete the Polavaram project execution within 2.5 years.

If the RCE committee recommends the same cost of Rs 55,548 crore approved by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) will be known only after the verification process. However, there are chances for the RCE to give approval for a lesser quantum, officials said.

Once the revised DPR gets Union cabinet’s approval, it will be referred to the Finance Ministry for the release of funds. The ministry will in turn release the funds through NABARD.

For the record, the State government had submitted the revised DPR to the Centre in August, 2017. After a series of meetings, the Centre had given its clearance in February this year for Rs 55,548 crore. Later, it was sent for RCE committee’s concurrence, which sought more details from the State as the cost drastically escalated from the previous approved cost of Rs 16,010 crore in 2010-11. The committee also sought an audit of the expenditure made on the project prior to March 31, 2014, before Polavaram being declared a national project. The State Water Resources department had furnished all the details -- especially that led to the increase in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) cost -- over a month ago, and requested the RCE committee to convene the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Revised Cost Estimates RCE Union Ministry of Finance detailed project report Polavaram project AP government
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp