Flood situation grim in Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: As the outflow at Gotta Barrage on Vamsadhara river crossed 70,000 cusecs on Thursday night, irrigation officials continued the first warning on Friday too. Water level (outflow) came down to 67,147 cusecs by Friday evening. Several villages, including crop fields, were submerged in the floodwater.

District Collector Nivas sounded the high alert in the district and directed the officials to take measures to avoid further losses. A control room was opened at the Collectorate from where the officials are monitoring the flood situation in the district.

About 22 gates were opened up to a height of 1.5 metres at the Gotta Barrage. The water level was 35.96 metres out of the full reservoir level of 38.1 metres. The inflow at the barrage is 54,640 cusecs, while the outflow is 67,142 cusecs. The inflow at the Gotta Barrage crossed 81,000 cusecs at 6 am on Friday.

Similarly, seven gates were opened at Madduvalasa reservoir on Nagavali river. The water level was 63.69 metres out of the full reservoir level of 65 metres. The inflow in the reservoir is 21,448 cusecs, while the outflow is 38,669 cusecs. About 44,600 cusecs of water is being released as outflow at Narayanapuram anicut and about 71,950 cusecs of water is being discharged at Srikakulam old bridge. Similarly, about 31,654 cusecs of water is being discharged from the Bahuda river at Ichchauram.

As the water levels increased in the Vamsadhara river, several low-lying areas came under floodwater.

People of Rotary Nagar and Kovilam Colony in LN Peta spent sleepless night on Thursday as the floodwater entered their houses on Thursday.