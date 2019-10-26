Police crack Hindupur murder case, arrest five

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The Hindupur police arrested five persons and recovered Rs 70,000 and five mobile phones from them. Addressing the media here on Friday, SP B Satyayesu Babu said that the deceased couple were identified as Geetha Bai and Nagabhushana Rao of Ahmadnagar in Hindupur. One of the accused, M Suseela, was the neighbour of the deceased couple. She was in a live-in relationship with Tadi Nagabhushanam.

Suseela borrowed `4 lakh from Geetha Bai. As Suseela failed to repay the amount, Geetha Bai started mounting pressure on her. Following which, Suseela vacated her house and hatched a plot to kill Geetha Bai. She took the help of her live-in partner Nagabhushanam, brother Anjaneyulu, Pawan Kumar and Narayana Swamy to execute her plan.

As a part of her plan, Suseela took Geetha Bai and her husband in an auto rickshaw to Bevanahalli on October 15, stating that she would repay the loan amount there as some people from that village owe her money.

When the auto-rickshaw crossed Sanjeevarayanapalli, they strangulated the couple with a rope. Later, they dumped their bodies on the railway track to create the impression that the couple committed suicide.

However, the postmortem report revealed that the couple was murdered.