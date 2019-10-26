TDP stages protests across Andhra Pradesh against sand scarcity

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding that State government compensate the construction sector workers as they lost livelihood following the “artificial sand scarcity” created by the YSRC government, the Opposition TDP staged protests across the State on Friday. Raising slogans against the government, the TDP activists denounced the government for stalling the construction activity in the name of rolling out new sand policy, playing havoc with lakhs of construction workers.

Police has taken the protesting TDP cadres into custody in several places. Leaders of the opposition party claimed that the demonstrations organised in a successful manner with the participation of lakhs of construction workers.

“Protests were successful. It stood as a testimony to the wrath of people against the government,’’ former Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa said.