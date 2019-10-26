Home States Andhra Pradesh

Women’s health is essential for a healthy society, says Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan stressed upon the need for women of sound health for a healthy society.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Biswabhusan Harichandan

Biswabhusan Harichandan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan stressed upon the need for women of sound health for a healthy society. “If a woman is sick, it not only affects her but her family too, and indirectly the society,” he said while speaking at a conference organised by Mahila Arogya Vikas, a trust run by Sri Sri Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, in the city here on Friday.

Giving women in our families equal access to health services is as important as celebrating Women’s Day and Mother’s Day, he said and took the occasion to appreciate the trust for actively taking part to resolve the issue by holding screening camps. “The right to health is a fundamental right of every citizen and poorer health indices among half the population is definitely a cause for concern.” He highlighted the need for spreading cancer awareness among women and undergoing regular health check-ups. “Screening and diagnostic tests conducted on women for early detection of cancer play a major role in the treatment and curing of the disease. It is equally important to motivate women to lead a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said his trust organised more than 1,000 cancer awareness camps and covered 10 lakh women through 2.5 lakh VIA tests for cervical and breast screening, ultra scan, mammography, FNAC, biopsies and surgeries at free of cost. “We conducted the camps with the intention that it is important to stay healthy throughout one's life. Recently, the Telangana government also came forward and extended their support to us and asked us to conduct tests for 35,000 Anganwadi workers. We have set a target to conduct tests checkups of 3 lakh women in the next three years.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan women Women health Mahila Arogya Vikas Sri Sri Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy VIA tests breast screening ultra scan
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp