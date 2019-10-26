Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Aarogyasri healthcare scheme: 716 treatments in three cities outside Andhra Pradesh

The State government on Friday released an official order with a list of treatments available under YSR Aarogyasri in hospitals located in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Published: 26th October 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

hospitals_medical_doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday released an official order with a list of treatments available under YSR Aarogyasri in hospitals located in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. Based on the recommendations of the expert panel on health reforms, Aarogyasri scheme was extended to empanelled hospitals in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, by adding 716 treatments in 17 super speciality areas, the order read.   Earlier, health coverage was only provided for cancer care and paediatric cardiac surgery in these cities. From November 1,  public with Aarogyasri card can avail health services from the listed procedure at the empanelled hospitals in these cities. For the implementation of these services, YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust will engage 71 Aarogya Mitras, three office associates and three district coordinators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government YSR Aarogyasri Aarogyasri scheme Aarogya Mitras
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp