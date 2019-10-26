YSR Aarogyasri healthcare scheme: 716 treatments in three cities outside Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday released an official order with a list of treatments available under YSR Aarogyasri in hospitals located in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. Based on the recommendations of the expert panel on health reforms, Aarogyasri scheme was extended to empanelled hospitals in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, by adding 716 treatments in 17 super speciality areas, the order read. Earlier, health coverage was only provided for cancer care and paediatric cardiac surgery in these cities. From November 1, public with Aarogyasri card can avail health services from the listed procedure at the empanelled hospitals in these cities. For the implementation of these services, YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust will engage 71 Aarogya Mitras, three office associates and three district coordinators.