Andhra Pradesh CRDA moots 7 projects in phase 1; two in phase 2

It suggested nine projects in total, which, based on necessity and government’s discretion, could be taken up over a period of time.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), which has presented revised proposals for the development of Amaravati, prepared two lists of projects by filtering all those proposed in the previous government’s regime. It suggested nine projects in total, which, based on necessity and government’s discretion, could be taken up over a period of time.

According to information, the authority suggested seven projects — multi-storeyed apartments for MLAs/MLCs/officials and government staff, bungalows for ministers, judges and principal secretaries, judicial complex, HappyNest, APCRDA project office, three schools and Amaravati Government Complex’s (AGC) infrastructure — in the first list of priority projects that could be taken up by the government. In the second list, High Court and Amaravati IT Park are included.

An official said that the filtration of the projects was done on three grounds: priority, necessity and financial requirement. The housing projects for officials, MLAs/MLCs and judges have achieved about 40-60 per cent progress. The judicial complex too is over 95 per cent. The APCRDA project office is likely to be inaugurated shortly, according to Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

After vetting the proposals, the government will take a call on what proposals could be taken forward.

HC in 2nd list   
The CRDA included the permanent High Court in the second list of priority projects, even as it is being speculated that the government is in favour of relocation of the High Court to Rayalaseema.

