Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dating racket busted; 23 girls, 3 men held

Cyber Crime police Inspector Gopinath and his team, who went to Kolkata, inspected the area and arrested 23 girls and three men.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A gang of 23 girls and three men, who were trapping men in the name of online dating websites, were arrested by the Cyber Crime police of Visakhapatnam. After a complaint was filed by a person who was duped of Rs 18  lakh, the Cyber Crime police, who investigated the case, arrested the gang in Kolkata.

According to Cyber Crime cell Sub-Inspector N Ravi Kumar, a complaint was filed by a HSBC employee against a dating website for which he paid Rs18 lakh at various intervals. After a time, he found that it was a fake site and approached the Cyber Crime police.

During investigation, it was found that a call centre by name Ocelum IT Service Limited at Alipore in Kolkata ran an office with girls working on about eight dating websites, through which they cheat men and get money.

“They popularise their sites through Facebook. With three types of membership, they make the person deposit money in installments, attracting them by sending photographs and dupe them. During the investigation, we found the process is underway from Kolkata with the girls trained in talking to men,” the SI said.

Cyber Crime police Inspector Gopinath and his team, who went to Kolkata, inspected the area and arrested 23 girls and three men.

The team seized 46 mobile phones, three laptops, one hard disk and 48 bank accounts. The gang was produced in a Kolkata court and would be brought to Visakhapatnam court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp