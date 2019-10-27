Home States Andhra Pradesh

Husband, in-laws among 10 held for murdering 19-year-old woman

The heinous crime came to light as the VRO of Sriparru village complained about the cold-blooded murder to the police on October 19.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 12:57 PM

By Express News Service

ELURU: West Godavari police on Saturday arrested 10 persons in connection with the murder of a woman on October 17. Her husband and his father and mother were among the detainees.

CCS DSP V Subramanyam, briefing the media here, said Modu Balakrishna, the prime accused, was already married and had two children with his wife before marrying 19-year-old Hema of Gudivakalanka in 2018.

Altercations erupted between the couple as Hema insisted on having children even as Balakrishna refused. After a heated argument, Balakrishna strangulated Hema to death in their house at Sriparru village on October 17.

He, with the help of his parents, hanged the body to the ceiling fan to portray Hema’s death an act of suicide.

Later, the village elders convinced her parents to settle the issue with Balakrishna’s family and not lodge a police complaint as the latter agreed to pay them Rs 4 lakh to the parents of the deceased . The body was then cremated and her ashes were immersed in an irrigation canal.

The heinous crime came to light as the VRO of Sriparru village complained about the cold-blooded murder to the police on October 19.

CI A Srinivasa Rao took up an investigation into the issue and arrested all the 10 accused, including the main accused M Balakrishna, his mother M Durga, father Nagaraju, and village elders G Sitarama Raju, G Dhanunjaya, MKanaka Raju, M Thirupati Rao, M Ananda Rao, Saidu, and M Peddi Raju.

Comments

