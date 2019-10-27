Residents panic as floodwater enters homes

Home States Andhra Pradesh

District Collector M Hari Jawaharlal on Saturday directed officials to submit reports on crop and property damage immediately.

VIZIANAGARAM: District Collector M Hari Jawaharlal on Saturday directed officials to submit reports on crop and property damage immediately.

Addressing mandal-level officials in a video conference, he said the officials must take measures immediately to avoid contamination of drinking water sources in the district. He also directed the Health and Panchayat officials to chlorinate the wells, hand-pumps and other drinking water sources to prevent spread of communicable diseases.

The Collector also said a few structures were damaged in heavy rains, particularly in rural areas. As the tanks and canals may develop breaches, revenue and irrigation officials must keep sand bags ready.

The district received about 1,131 mm rainfall on Saturday, an average of 33.3 mm. Garugubilli mandal received 134.2-mm rainfall, the highest in the district, followed by Seetanagaram mandal 111.2 mm, Kurupam 70.2 mm, Gantyada 68.2 mm, Dattirajeru mandal 51.8 mm, Vizianagaram and Jami received 50.2 mm rainfall each.

Water enters colonies
Various agriculture crops in 6,233.2 hectares were inundated in the district, Joint Director, Agriculture, M Asha Devi said. Paddy in 4,334.5 hectares, maize in 417 hectares and cotton in 1,481.7 hectares were inundated, she added. Several colonies came under water. Residents spent a sleepless night as floodwater entered houses in Jansakti Colony, Soundarya Narayanamurty Colony, Bypass Colony.

Reservoirs overflowing
The water level was 159.20 metres out of the full reservoir level of 161 metres at VRS project. Water levels touched 80.60 metres as against the full reservoir level of 80.40 metres at Pedankalam anicut. The inflow was 4,900 cusecs and the same is being discharged as outflow. Water level touched 213.55 metres at Peddagedda project as against the full reservoir level of 213.8 metres.

